Israeli tanks shell school in northern Gaza killing seven — news agency

DUBAI, October 23. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed in a shelling strike by Israeli tanks on a school in Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the building was sheltering those who were forced to leave their homes.

The news agency noted that over the past 24 hours, Israeli troops have carried out over 20 raids in the enclave which resulted in dozens of casualties.

