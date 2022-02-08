Russia’s new nuclear-powered sub to enter shipbuilders’ trials in White Sea in June

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Project 885M (Yasen-M) second serial-built multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarine K-571 Krasnoyarsk currently under construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwest will take to the White Sea for shipbuilders’ sea trials in early June, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Krasnoyarsk will enter shipbuilders’ sea trials in the first days of June 2022. In the White Sea, the shipbuilders will check the operation of its onboard equipment in field conditions and inspect compliance of its seaworthiness and performance characteristics with the designed parameters," the source said.

The vessel (factory No. 163) is undergoing start-up and adjustment works, which will soon transform into dockside trials, he said.

After the shipbuilders’ sea trials, the nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will enter state trials to check its armament systems. At the end of this year, the nuclear-powered submarine cruiser is set to enter service with the Russian Pacific Fleet, the source specified.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Project 885M submarines

The Krasnoyarsk is the Project 885M (Yasen-M) second serial-built and third-constructed submarine that was laid down in 2014. The submarine cruiser was rolled out from the slipway and put afloat on July 30, 2021.

Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines have been engineered by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Design Bureau of Machine-Building. Currently, six Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard. The Project 885M lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan was delivered to the Russian Navy on May 7, 2021.

Project 885/885M submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons.