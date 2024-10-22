Indian PM tells Putin about his talks with Kiev authorities — diplomat

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Russian President Vladimir Putin about his talks with the authorities in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a briefing on the Indian side's participation in the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

According to the diplomat, Modi and Putin exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during bilateral talks. "The prime minister reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy is the way to resolve the conflict. He briefed [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin on his interactions with the Ukrainian leadership and said that India is ready to contribute to peace in the region," Misri said.

The diplomat noted that in its efforts to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, India is trying to "continue to stay in touch with key players, assess the possibility of finding a peaceful way to end the conflict, and perhaps also look for alternative approaches that may not be on the table at the moment."

"I think we will continue to be in touch with all sides, because we are one of the few that have the ability to talk to all sides," Misri said.