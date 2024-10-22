US Secretary Treasury confident about dollar status as world reserve currency

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen believes that the status of the US dollar as the world's primary reserve currency will not change because no other currency could replace it in the near future.

"I believe that the status - I mean, it is important to the United States that the dollar is and remains the world's primary reserve currency. And the status of the dollar, in my view, is really grounded in our strong macroeconomic performance, low inflation institutions, strong capital markets," she said at a press conference in Washington.

Yellen stressed that it is important for Washington that the dollar remains the world's primary reserve currency.