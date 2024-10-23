Israeli defense chief seeks US support following future attack on Iran

TEL AVIV, October 23. /TASS/. The US must support Israel after its anticipated strike on Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to the Jewish state.

"The US’s joint stand with Israel after our attack in Iran will strengthen regional deterrence and weaken the axis of evil," the top Israeli military official said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

Gallant and Blinken have also discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli official added that Israel will continue to systematically attack all of Hezbollah units in Lebanon even after the ground operation ends, until residents of northern Israel can return to their homes and Hezbollah forces retreat from southern Lebanon.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel said that Iran only launched about 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted.

The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.