Russian ministry preparing agreement with Congo on pipeline construction for ratification

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry has prepared a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the Republic of the Congo signed at the end of September on cooperation in construction of the oil product pipeline, according to the document.

"To ratify the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of the Congo on cooperation in the area of construction of the Pointe-Noire-Lutete-Maloukou Trechot oil product pipeline on the territory of the Republic of the Congo signed in Moscow on September 28, 2024," according to the draft federal law. Moreover, the ministry has prepared a draft of a respective decree by the government on submission of the agreement for ratification.

The Republic of the Congo signed an agreement on construction of the Pointe-Noire-Lutete-Maloukou Trechot oil pipeline with the Russian side following the seventh meeting of the Russian-Congolese intergovernmental commission on cooperation.

Zakneftegazstroy-Prometey Ltd. and the National Petroleum Company of Congo, which acts as a customer, will become authorized companies responsible for implementation of the project from Russia and the Republic of the Congo, respectively, according to the draft agreement. The companies are to set up a joint venture, in which the Russian side’s share will stand at 90%, while the Congolese side will have a 10% share, within a month after the signing of the intergovernmental agreement.

The capacity of the pipeline could total 2.1 mln tons per year, though the draft agreement does not contain information on that.