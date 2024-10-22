UK trained 200 Ukrainian military pilots, defense official says

LONDON, October 23. /TASS/. Two hundred Ukrainian military pilots have already been trained in the UK, Luke Pollard, parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Ministry of Defense, wrote on his page on X.

"Did you know the UK has now trained 200 Ukrainian pilots? Today I attended the graduation of the latest pilots from the RAF’s training programme. These pilots will soon be flying Ukrainian F-16s. Britain will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

Ukrainian pilots have been training in the UK since September 2023.