Hezbollah drone fired at Netanyahu’s home hit bedroom window — report

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. The drone that Hezbollah launched at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home on October 19 damaged a bedroom window, the government-owned broadcaster Kan reported.

Photos and video footage released by the broadcaster show the damage from a direct hit of the window. According to the report, the damage was slight, probably because the home has windows of reinforced glass, Kan reported. The images were released after the military censor permitted their publication.

According to Kan, all three drones that Hezbollah launched on October 19 were aimed at Netanyahu’s home in the coastal city of Caesarea. The Israel Defense Forces said at the time that the other two drones were intercepted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah took "full, complete and exclusive responsibility" for the attack on Netanyahu’s home. Mohammed Afif, head of the group’s media office, said Hezbollah will not stop even though the assassination attempt failed.

Immediately after the attack, Netanyahu blamed it on "agents of Iran" that seek to kill him and his spouse. He said it won’t stop Israel from giving up military operations against Hezbollah and Hamas. Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, told TASS that the incident did not cause casualties, and the prime minister and his wife were not at home at the time of the attack.