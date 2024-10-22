Brazil's president remains under medical supervision after head injury

BUENOS AIRES, October 23. /TASS/. Doctors prescribed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to undergo another examination in three days after a head injury he suffered in a fall, but allowed him to work, according to the hospital in charge of his treatment.

"Medical imaging shows a stable result compared to the previous one. A new follow-up exam is scheduled in 72 hours," the medical team said in a statement.

The president "is able to perform his usual work," it said.

According to the Brazilian government, Lula da Silva suffered a head injury on October 19. Doctors advised that he avoid long-haul flights for several days, so he canceled his trip to the BRICS Summit in Russia. The Brazilian delegation is led by the country's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.