Nearly 4,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. More than 3,900 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Over the past day, as many as 3,943 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian operations in the settlements of Kezelja in the al-Hassakah governorate and Derutan in the Latakia governorate and distributed 5.9 tons of food among their residents.