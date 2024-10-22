German ambassador to Moscow rejects accusations of 2+4 Treaty violation

BERLIN, October 22. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff has rebutted Russia’s accusations that the opening of a new NATO naval headquarters in the northern German city of Rostock constitutes a violation of the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany of September 12, 1990 (Two Plus Four Treaty).

"The reorganization of the German naval operations headquarters in Rostock into the Commander Task Force Baltic (CTF Baltic) fully complies with the Two Plus Four Treaty," he told the DPA news agency.

The new headquarters, in his words will be staffed by both German officers and foreign liaison officers and officers seconded to a foreign army under an exchange program, as it was done before. "The 2+4 Treaty allows German army units to join NATO structures in the territory of the former GDR (German Democratic Republic - TASS)," the German diplomat stressed, adding that Germany has not trespassed the threshold set by the 2+4 Treaty.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alexander Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry over the opening of the CTF Baltic in Rostock. This step by the German government "continues the course toward the creeping revision of the results of World War II and the country’s militarization," the ministry told the ambassador. This step constitutes a flagrant violation of the letter and the spirit of the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany of September 12, 1990 (Two Plus Four Treaty), which binds it not to deploy foreign troops to the territory of the former German Democratic Republic." The ministry demanded immediate exhaustive explanations from Berlin.

The new multinational NATO naval headquarters for the Baltic Sea was opened in Rostock on October 21. The hew headquarters will be tasked to plan join naval drills with allies and partners and will direct NATO’s naval operations in times of peace, crisis and war. According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the CTF Baltic will be staffed by 160 German officers. The opening of the CTF Baltic does not violate the Two Plus Four Treaty, Pistorius stressed.