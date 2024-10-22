Duma ratifies agreement on avoidance of double taxation between Russia, Malaysia

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma has ratified the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Malaysia on avoidance of double taxation on income taxes and on prevention of evasion of taxes, as well as the protocol to it. The document has been submitted to the State Duma for ratification by the Russian government.

Currently, the agreement between the government of the Soviet Union and the government of Malaysia on avoidance of double taxation on income taxes is in force between Russia and Malaysia.

It is necessary to revise the Soviet-Malaysian agreement due to changes in the conditions of economic activities both in Russia and Malaysia, the government said.