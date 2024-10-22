MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. About 200 mercenaries from southern Europe and Latin America - Spain, Portugal and Cuba - are known to be fighting for Ukraine as members of Ukraine’s foreign legion in Chasov Yar, the chief of staff of the 88th volunteer brigade’s reconnaissance center, has told TASS.

"The enemy garrison still remains capable of fighting despite massive losses. According to the reconnaissance data obtained by the 88th brigade (Espanola), the enemy is actively using foreign legion units in the Chasov Yar area. Most of the mercenaries are from Latin America and southern Europe [Cuba, Portugal and Spain]. Roughly there are 200 of such ‘soldiers of fortune’ in Chasov Yar at the moment, but their morale ever more often leaves much to be desired," said the reconnaissance officer who introduced himself with his call sign, Chukcha.

He also noted that intercepted radio messages "indicate their frequent refusal to obey combat orders."

Previously, Chukcha told TASS that units of Ukraine’s foreign legion detachments and 23rd separate brigade’s foreign legion were the most active in the Chasov Yar area.