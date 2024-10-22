Poland decides to close Russian consulate general in Poznan — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Polish Foreign Ministry has decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, its employees will be expelled from the country, top diplomat Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters.

"In this regard, I have decided to revoke the authorization for the activities of the Russian consulate in Poznan. The stay of its employees on the territory of the Poland will be recognized as undesirable," the foreign minister said at a briefing.

In turn, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Pawel Wronski specified that "this will happen in the next couple of days."