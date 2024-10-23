President of Tajikistan travels to Kazan for BRICS Summit

DUSHANBE, October 23. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has departed for a working visit to Kazan to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, the presidential office said.

According to it, accompanying the Tajik leader are the first deputy prime minister, the foreign minister, the presidential aide for foreign relations, and other senior officials.

The 16th BRICS summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.