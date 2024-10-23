Russian Su-34 bomber crew wipes out Ukrainian stronghold in Kursk region

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in a border area of the Kursk Region, using air bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Su-34 multirole supersonic frontline bomber of the Aerospace Forces struck the Ukrainian stronghold and its personnel in a border area of the Kursk Region. Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance that the Ukrainian army’s personnel and stronghold had been destroyed, the crew safely returned to its airfield," the ministry said in a statement.

The strike was delivered at reconnoitered targets by air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module, the ministry specified.