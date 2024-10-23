Vietnam’s PM leaves for BRICS Summit in Russia

HANOI, October 23. /TASS/. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh who is leading a high-profile delegation has left for Russia to participate in the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Among other senior officials from key ministries and agencies accompanying the premier are Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, the news agency said.

Prime Minister Chinh’s participation in the summit, which the agency described as "a pivotal event within the framework of cooperation between BRICS and developing countries," will contribute to promoting Vietnam as "a nation that is peaceful, cooperative, dynamic and innovative." The summit will also continue to deepen Vietnam’s cooperation with Russia and other countries, the news agency concluded.