Issue of BRICS common currency discussed by leaders — Russian presidential aide

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The issue of the BRICS common currency was discussed by leaders of countries, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, adding though that those are non-public issues.

"It was discussed. Those are closed issues, with some of our colleagues being reserved on discussing those issues in public," he said when asked a respective question.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday, and later an informal dinner with leaders that had arrived for the summit, where he spoke with almost all of them tete-a-tete.

The BRICS summit in Kazan will start on Wednesday from a meeting with a small number of participants, which will be followed by an extended meeting.