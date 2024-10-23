Russia testing drone swarm technology in special military operation, officer says

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian troops are testing the drone swarm technology near the city of Chasov Yar, an officer with the callsign Chukcha who heads the field office at the 88th Espanola Volunteer Brigade’s Melodia intelligence center told TASS.

"Both sides are actively using unmanned aerial vehicles in the battle for the city. The number of attack drones in the sky is incredibly high. In such a situation, the Russian Armed Forces have begun combat testing of the drone swarm technology, which makes it possible to effectively overcome the enemy’s electronic warfare. The technology is currently going through combat tests, demonstrating great potential for its use," he said.

The officer specified that the forces of the Espanola Volunteer Brigade stationed in the Chasov Yar area were also using other cutting-edge technologies, including FPV drones equipped with machine vision, network-centric drone control technologies and new kinds of unmanned vehicles, working "to make sure that every day, the enemy is unpleasantly surprised with our technical innovations."