BRICS leaders discuss Ukraine at informal dinner, Russian presidential aide says

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders who have arrived in Kazan for the BRICS Summit discussed Ukraine at an informal dinner on Tuesday, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

At the dinner, the leaders talked a lot about Kazan, Tatarstan, the Volga and how important the river is for Russians, Ushakov specified. "And then they touched upon issues around the BRICS Summit," he added.

Ushakov answered in the affirmative when asked if the leaders had discussed Ukraine at the informal dinner yesterday.