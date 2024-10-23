Putin talks Ukrainian issue with leaders at BRICS Summit — Kremlin aide

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Not all countries are raising the issue of Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the matter with certain leaders, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"No, not all of them," Ushakov said when asked whether all the countries at the summit raised the issue of Ukraine. "But it was discussed more or less thoroughly with some of them during bilateral meetings, while others did not address it at all," he clarified.

Meanwhile, the aide noted that the text of the final declaration regarding the Ukrainian issue had been agreed upon.