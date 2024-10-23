BRICS countries need to combat elimination of competitors using 'green' agenda — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The BRICS countries should counteract the practice of fighting competitors using the climate agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the BRICS summit in an expanded format.

"We need to continue to jointly promote balanced approaches to issues related to the transition of the global economy to low-emission development models and in every possible way counteract attempts to use the climate agenda to eliminate competitors from the market," the Russian President said.

"This is especially true for developing markets. The BRICS contact group on climate and sustainable development is closely involved in all of this," the Russian leader added.

"We consider the initiatives on BRICS partnership on carbon markets and the climate research platform to be promising," Putin also noted.