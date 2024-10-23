China’s Xi calls for preventing escalation of Ukraine conflict

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Any side effects or escalation of the Ukraine crisis should be prevented, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"As the Ukraine crisis drags on <...>, we must firmly adhere to three principles, namely, to prevent any side effects from expanded hostilities, to prevent escalation or actions that would increase tensions," Xi emphasized.

Together with Brazil and interested countries in the Global South, China is building a group that would "attract more votes from supporters of peace," the Chinese leader added.

In May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the special adviser on international affairs to the Brazilian presidency, Celso Amorim, jointly issued a six-point consensus stating that "dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out of the crisis." The two countries proposed convening "at a proper time" an international peace conference with "equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Izvestia in an interview that the proposal on Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil had been discussed on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and that it received broad support.