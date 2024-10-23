Putin believes Brazilian chairmanship will enrich BRICS with new ideas

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no doubt that Brazil, which will assume the presidency of the BRICS in 2025, will enrich this cooperation with new ideas and continue the work started by the Russian presidency.

"As I said, Brazil will assume the rights of the BRICS chairmanship in January next year. I am confident that the Brazilian chairmanship will ensure continuity in the work of the association and at the same time enrich our cooperation with new interesting initiatives and ideas," Putin said, summarizing the work of the BRICS summit in an expanded format.

"We will all provide our Brazilian friends with all possible support," the Russian president assured.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.