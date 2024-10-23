BRICS leaders adopt Kazan summit declaration — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The BRICS leaders adopted the Kazan summit declaration that sums up the results of the meeting and Russia’s chairmanship in the association, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I suggest that we consider the declaration adopted," the Russian leader told his foreign counterparts following an extended meeting.

While the declaration has not been published yet, the Russian president said earlier that the document would reflect decisions regarding any further expansion of BRICS.

The declaration will cover international issues, too. The Kremlin has said that a statement on the Ukraine crisis "that raised no objections" has been formulated.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit became the first to be attended by the new members of the association.