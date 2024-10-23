Moldova's CEC OKs election returns, Sandu, Stoianoglo to compete in runoff

CHISINAU, October 23. /TASS/. Moldova's Central Election Commission has approved the results of the October 20 presidential election, with incumbent head of state Maia Sandu and former Prosecutor-General Alexandr Stoianoglo to compete in the runoff. This decision was made at a meeting streamed by the CEC press service.

According to the final returns, none of the candidates managed to get more than 50% of the votes, so a second round of voting will be needed to determine the winner. Sandu, who collected 656,000 votes (42.49%), and Stoianoglo, who has 401,000 votes (25.95%), will contest the presidency, the approved resolution said.

Moldova's CEC ruled that the presidential runoff election is due on November 3.