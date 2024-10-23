Russia not fighting with dollar but looking for alternatives — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Searching for alternatives to the dollar is not fighting against this currency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Summit.

The dollar is used as the weapon to attain political goals, the Russian leader said. "But this is not what we are doing; the others are doing that. We do not reject, do not fight against the dollar but if we are prevented from working with it, what we have to do? We then have to search for alternatives, and this is what is happening," Putin noted.

Dollar weaponization is a big mistake, the head of state stressed.

President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff said at the BRICS Summit that the dollar is used as a weapon. "Yes, indeed so, we see, so it is," Putin stated.

"I believe in actual fact this is a great mistake of those making it because the use of the dollar, and it remains thus far the most important instrument in global finance, as means of achieving political goals undermines confidence in this currency and reduces its abilities," the Russian leader stressed.