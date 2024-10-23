Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses, Red Cross aid: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 280 servicemen, as well as 13 armored vehicles over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 25,943 servicemen since the fighting began in the region.

Over the past day, Russian troops have repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Plekhovo and Pokrovsky.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Russian troops continued their offensive operations in the Kursk Region, defeating Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka, Plekhovo and Sverdlikovo.

- Units of the battlegroup North repulsed two enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Plekhovo and Pokrovsky, foiled three Ukrainians counterattacks towards the settlement of Zeleny Shlyakh.

- Aviation, artillery and missile forces continued to destroy clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region, as well as their reserves and areas of concentration in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 280 servicemen, 13 armored vehicles, including three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley IFV and seven armored fighting vehicles, as well as three artillery pieces, 6 vehicles and an electronic warfare system. Three Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 25,943 servicemen, 175 tanks, 92 infantry fighting vehicles, 103 armored personnel carriers, 989 armored combat vehicles, 681 vehicles, 224 artillery pieces, 38 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 55 radar stations, eleven counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 counter-obstacle vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, as well as three armored repair and recovery vehicles.

Red Cross Aid

- The Russian Red Cross Society has raised more than 338 million rubles ($3.5 mln) to provide medical assistance to the residents of the Kursk Region who became victims to Ukrainian shelling. A total of 95,000 people received aid from the organization since August 7, the press service of the organization told TASS.

- Volunteers and employees visit the temporary accommodation centers and collect data on necessary refitting, including creating children's spaces, purchasing missing equipment and products. Some 700 items of household appliances were purchased and sent to 34 temporary accommodation centers.

- A total of 382.7 metric tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to the victims with the help of 21 regional branches of the Russian Red Cross since August 6. Some 13,530 refugees from the Kursk Region were also able to receive humanitarian aid in 19 regional branches of the association. Fifty volunteers have provided psychological assistance to 19,698 people in the region.