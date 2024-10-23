NATO holds largest exercises since cold war in 2024 — top defense official

MINSK, October 23. /TASS/. This year, NATO has conducted a series of its largest exercises since the Cold War, featuring scenarios of a full-scale conflict with Russia and its allies, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"This year, NATO held a series of extensive exercises since the Cold War, during which scenarios of a full-scale conflict with Russia and its allies were practiced. The number of the alliance's coalition forces is increasing, along with training, combat, and intelligence activities," Belousov stated at a Russia-Belarus Defense Ministry Board session in Minsk.

According to him, Moscow and Minsk are strengthening military cooperation amid increased pressure from Western countries and NATO’s hostile activities near the borders of the Union State. "Today, we continue to actively strengthen military cooperation between our countries. This is especially important given the open pressure from the collective West and NATO’s hostile activities near the borders of the Union State," he added.