Russian troops seize Dutch-made combat vehicle in Krasnoarmeisk area in DPR

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center seized a Dutch-made YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian army in the Krasnoarmeisk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Assault teams of a tank regiment of the Battlegroup Center accomplishing combat objectives in the Krasnoarmeisk direction damaged and seized a Dutch-made YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicle. The assault group planted anti-tank mines along the potential routes of the Ukrainian armor, as a result of which the enemy counterattack was thwarted," the ministry said.

As the assault group commander said, the enemy's combat vehicle hit a mine and its personnel was destroyed.

As is the case with other trophy equipment, Russian forces will evacuate the Dutch-made infantry fighting vehicle to a rear area to examine it closely.