Washington secretly rejects Zelensky's victory plan — newspaper

LONDON, October 23. /TASS/. The US leadership has rejected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called victory plan, but is not telling him about it openly, a senior Ukrainian official told The Economist.

"They say it’s a non-starter, though part of the problem is they don’t tell the [Ukrainian] president that to his face," the source said.

According to him, Zelensky's so-called victory plan was conceived as part of "coercive diplomacy" aimed at forcing Russia to start peace talks with Ukraine on terms more favorable to Kiev.

The Economist also said that Ukraine is in a difficult situation, losing both Kiev-held territories in Donbass and financial support from Western countries.