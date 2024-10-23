Putin briefs BRICS leaders on Ukraine, highlights Russian military successes

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed foreign leaders in detail about the situation surrounding Ukraine during bilateral meetings, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to NTV.

Among other topics, the Russian leader briefed his foreign counterparts on the successes of the Russian Army on the battlefield and Kiev’s reluctance to negotiate, Peskov added.

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Tuesday, Putin held separate meetings with the leaders of China, India, South Africa, and Egypt. He also spoke with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff.

"Ukraine was heavily discussed at yesterday’s bilateral meetings, of which the president had quite a few. As a rule, issues surrounding the Ukraine crisis feature prominently on the agenda of every meeting," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

According to Peskov, most countries have expressed their willingness to act as mediators. "We appreciate such efforts. But we will have to see what comes of it," he concluded.