UN reform, conflicts, sanctions: key provisions of BRICS Kazan Summit Declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS member countries supported a comprehensive reform of the United Nations (UN), including its Security Council, to make it more democratic, representative and effective, according to the Kazan Declaration adopted following the BRICS Summit.

The document contains 134 points covering 43 pages. The key topics include further development of the association, position on various global issues, sanctions, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

TASS has gathered the major provisions of the declaration.

The UN

The BRICS leaders expressed their support for comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, with the aim of making it more democratic, representative, and effective. They also emphasized that the UN should play a key role in the global management of artificial intelligence.

Sanctions

The countries of the association spoke out against politically motivated unilateral sanctions that undermine other countries' development.

Conflicts

The BRICS leaders expressed concern about "the rise of violence and continuing armed conflicts in different parts of the world including those that have significant impact at both regional and international levels."

They reaffirmed their "commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy, mediation, inclusive dialogue and consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner."

The BRICS countries expressed concern over the escalation in the Middle East, including Israeli attacks, namely the one on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

The terrorist attack on Lebanon involving the use of communications equipment, including pagers, was also condemned.

The leaders supported the establishment of the sovereign State of Palestine within the internationally recognized 1967 borders and its admission to the UN.

The BRICS countries "noted with satisfaction" the proposals to settle the Ukrainian conflict. They also recalled national positions on the issue.

Combatting terrorism

The BRICS countries strongly condemned terrorist attacks on cross-border energy infrastructure and called for unbiased investigations.

The leaders opposed the politicization of cooperation in combating transnational crime.

Iran nuclear deal

The leaders called for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, which the US has unilaterally rejected.

The economy

The BRICS nations advocated reform of the Bretton Woods institutions by enhancing the contribution of developing countries to the world economy.

They endorsed an open and fair multilateral trade system with a central role for the World Trade Organization (WTO) providing special regime for developing countries.

The BRICS countries supported the Russian initiative to establish a Grain Exchange to cover other agricultural sectors in the future.

The leaders called on developed countries to fulfill their obligations to help nations in need.

The BRICS countries agreed to discuss and study the possibility of establishing an independent cross-border BRICS Clear settlement and depository system.