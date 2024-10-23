{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS Summit

Russia-China payments discussed by Putin, Xi Jinping — Russian presidential aide

The Russian president held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Chinese leader, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday, while later Putin spoke tete-a-tete with colleagues

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The issue of infrastructure of payments between Russia and China was discussed during the talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"All issues were discussed, including financial cooperation," he said when asked whether the issue of payments in settlements between the two countries was discussed during the talks between Putin and Xi Jinping.

The Russian president held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Chinese leader, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday, while later Putin spoke tete-a-tete with colleagues.

"With the Chinese president there was a detailed conversation I would say," Ushakov said speaking about the format of Putin’s tete-a-tete communication.

All BRICS states positively influence global stability — Putin
As the Russian president opened the summit, he noted that all those present witness the dynamic development of BRICS, the strengthening of its authority and influence in global affairs
Foreign mercenaries engaged in torturing civilians in Kursk Region — Russian soldier
"There is no nation, they come from all over the world," the serviceman said
Putin, Xi exchange views on situation in Ukraine — Kremlin
Both leaders "noted a significant convergence of positions and approaches with regard to what is happening in the world," Dmitry Peskov added
Israeli tanks shell school in northern Gaza killing seven — news agency
According to the media outlet, the building was sheltering those who were forced to leave their homes
Ex-MMA fighter Monson says it took him some time to become Putin’s supporter
"I think there is nobody neither in the United States nor anywhere in the world who can say he does not love Russia or puts Russia first," Jeff Monson added
Russia-China relations serve as model for others in modern world, Putin says
The Russian president emphasized that the "multifaceted cooperation is equal, mutually beneficial, and free from any external conditions"
Ukraine’s membership in NATO absolutely unacceptable for Russia — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also added that threats to Russia’s security cannot be eliminated without the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine
BRICS leaders to discuss pertinent issues, approve final declaration
The summit is being held in a 10-member format for the first time
Iran expects Israel’s strike to be limited — Revolutionary Guards general
Lieutenant General Mohammad Ali Jafari said Israel "will not take serious and significant measures"
Issue of BRICS common currency discussed by leaders — Russian presidential aide
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday
Ukraine abandons positions in eastern Kurakhovo — security services
Accordin to the report, the Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses on this frontline section
Japan, US launch joint military exercise
The biennial exercise will focus on air and missile defense and run until November 1
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Press review: Zelensky sees nukes as only alternative to NATO and Hamas loses its leader
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 18th
UK journalist Phillips granted temporary asylum in Russia
He was blacklisted by the UK over the situation in Ukraine
President of Tajikistan travels to Kazan for BRICS Summit
According to the presidential office, accompanying the Tajik leader are the first deputy prime minister, the foreign minister, the presidential aide for foreign relations, and other senior officials
UN secretary general arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS Summit
Antonio Guterres was greeted at the Kazan International Airport by Farid Mukhametshin, chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives in Kazan to attend BRICS Summit
He was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexey Pesoshin and other officials
Putin thanks Modi for coming to Kazan, praises frequent contacts
"I remember with warmth your visit to Moscow in July and the fruitful negotiations with you," the Russian leader recalled
China’s drills off Taiwan could be reaction to passage of US, Canadian warships — report
In April 2023, China’s People’s Liberation Army staged similar live-fire exercises near the Pingtan Island following a meeting between Tsai Ing-wen, who then headed Taiwan’s administration, and then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, Su Tzu-yun said
Russia destroys Ukrainian jamming system in Kursk region using attack drone
As a result of the missile strike, delivered by the Inokhodets attack UAV, the electronic warfare system and the crew manning it were destroyed, the ministry added as it also released a video
Nearly 40 countries to take part in BRICS Plus/Outreach format in Kazan — Kremlin
The BRICS leaders will exchange views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda, discuss the three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship
BRICS to discuss financial cooperation, crisis management — Putin
According to the Russian leader, attention should be paid to the implementation of "two important decisions of the previous summit in Johannesburg"
Indian MFA says Modi to meet with Xi Jinping in Russia on October 23
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s current presidency in the group, is being held in Kazan from October 22-24
West wanted Georgia to begin 3-4 day war on Russia — ruling party founder
Georgia’s authorities have repeatedly said that certain forces are seeking to drag the country into an armed confrontation with Russia, especially immediately after the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine
Press review: BRICS leaders mull expansion and US unveils $400 mln aid package for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 22nd
Cuba’s top diplomat says he arrives in Kazan to attend BRICS Summit
On October 18, the island nation’s power collapsed, leaving the country without electricity for almost four days
UK trained 200 Ukrainian military pilots, defense official says
Ukrainian pilots have been training in the UK since September 2023
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Israel confirms elimination of head of Hezbollah leader’s successor Safieddine
The IDF said it would continue to act against senior Hezbollah commanders
Seoul says it may change its mind, start sending lethal weapons to Kiev
South Korea will be taking take step-by-step measures while monitoring the situation with military cooperation between Russia and the North, including monitoring Russian assistance in military technology and the sending of North Korean soldiers to Russia, the agency's source said
Presence of two hundred mercenaries in Chasov Yar confirmed — military intelligence
It is noted that intercepted radio messages "indicate their frequent refusal to obey combat orders"
Strikes on reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Aviation, artillery and missile forces continued to hit Ukrainian accumulations of manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Alternative peaceful America exists — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also declared his readiness to build a “new world”
Houthis attack Israeli military base with hypersonic missile — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the Houthis’ missile "successfully reached its targets, bypassing American and Israeli interception systems"
FATF will not blacklist Russia, expert says
This would create the threat of disintegration of the organization, EHESS Director of Studies Jacques Sapir said
Medvedev doubts that Trump threatened Putin with striking Moscow
"In general, our relationship with him is quite warm," the politician said
Body of Hezbollah leader’s potential successor found under rubble in Beirut — TV
Along with Safiddin, rescuers discovered the bodies of 22 Hezbollah members who met with him
BRICS member states now discuss partner status of 13 countries — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the issue of obtaining the status of a partner country is "a subject of consultations between delegations"
Future generations of EU taxpayers will pay for theft of Russian assets — diplomat
According to Kirill Logvinov, the European Union has committed an act of global theft by using income from frozen Russian assets to issue a loan to Kiev, which will damage the reputation of the euro
BRICS countries to be invulnerable to sanctions due to lowered dollar dependence — NYT
It is reported that BRICS members are looking for alternative sources of financing because "the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are dominated by the West, especially the United States"
BRICS to create banking, financial system independent of West — Iranian envoy
"We should not make ourselves act in accordance with Western standards, which inflict damage on Global South countries as they are aimed solely at satisfying the demands of Western countries," Kazem Jalali said
Bolivian president travels to Russia for BRICS Summit
Luis Arce plans to discuss a wide range of issues with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
France in discussion with partners about inviting Ukraine to NATO immediately
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is on a two-day visit to Kiev
Russian army repels counterattacks in Kamenskoye, politician says
Earlier, Vladimir Rogov noted that Russian troops had successfully entrenched themselves in Kamenskoye and repulsed several enemy counterattacks
Putin, Maduro to hold talks at BRICS Summit on Wednesday — Kremlin
The Venezuelan leader was expected to visit Russia back last year, but his trip has been repeatedly postponed due to scheduling conflicts
Developments on payment mechanisms expected in BRICS — Russian Foreign Ministry
However, no "huge leap forward" should be expected, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Some $20.8 bln worth of private investment injected into Russian Arctic over past years
The Arctic accounts for more than one quarter of the country’s whole territory, with around 2.5 mln people living there, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted
Russian Su-34 bomber crew wipes out Ukrainian stronghold in Kursk region
The strike was delivered at reconnoitered targets by air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module
Egyptian, Russian leaders see urgent need for de-escalation in Middle East
The two Presidents called for an urgent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon
Putin-Xi talks very frank, constructive — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov specified that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping also discussed "issues of bilateral relations as a follow-up to the issues touched upon during Putin's recent visit to China"
Putin meets NDB President during BRICS Summit
The meeting takes place in the Governor’s Palace of the Kazan Kremlin
US private military company’s main forces leave Kursk Region — Russian serviceman
The commander noted that Ukrainian mercenary units do not serve as assault squads, but rather they work as barrage detachments, sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and snipers
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
German ambassador to Moscow rejects accusations of 2+4 Treaty violation
Earlier on Tuesday, Alexander Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry over the opening of the CTF Baltic in Rostock
Russia testing drone swarm technology in special military operation, officer says
The technology is currently going through combat tests, demonstrating great potential for its use, the Russian serviceman said
Press review: Kazan readies for BRICS summit and Israel's plan to attack Iran leaked
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 21st
UN recognizes BRICS’ importance as it represents half of world’s population
According to Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq, this is "a standard practice" with the UN chief to attend summits of such large organizations
Brazil's president remains under medical supervision after head injury
The president "is able to perform his usual work", according to the hospital in charge of his treatment
Zelensky plan dangerous, plays into US hands — Hungarian expert
Gabor Stier said that this plan "contains a call for further arming Ukraine and leads to an escalation of the conflict"
Cargo plane downed over Sudan by mistake, no survivors reported — website
According to the report, one RSF commander said on a video, published by the militia, that it downed an "Egyptian Antonov plane" using "guided missiles
Hezbollah drone fired at Netanyahu’s home hit bedroom window — report
According to the media, the damage was slight, probably because the home has windows of reinforced glass
Only Orban, Fico, and Vucic are not afraid to discuss peace in Ukraine — Serbian President
Aleksandar Vucic is currently visiting Komarno in southern Slovakia, where he is engaged in discussions with Fico and Orban about combating illegal immigration
General Secretary To Lam Transfers Power to Luong Cuong as Vietnam's New President
At 67 years old, Luong Cuong has become the 14th president in the history of modern Vietnam
Goznak expects notable increase in profits this year
This is "due to a serious improvement in the export situation, as well as the area of digital products and services of Goznak," according to the report
Lukashenko tells Putin situation is "starting to get tense with Wagner"
The Belarusian leader noted that they want to go to Warsaw
Moscow believes Tbilisi's statements that West incited Georgia to war with Russia — Lavrov
The Georgian authorities have repeatedly stated that there were attempts and the desire of certain forces to drag the country into a military confrontation with Russia
ZNPP employee suspected of assassination attempt on IAEA officials
It is reported that the objective was to discredit Russia in the eyes of the international community, thereby securing increased support and funding for Ukraine's military operations
Fuel explosion likely behind destruction of European Intelsat satellite — scientist
Nathan Eismont added that all the satellite fragments recorded so far have been catalogued and their trajectories can be predicted
Russian troops liberate Novosadovoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Putin to meet with Iranian, Turkish presidents, Ethiopian PM
It is expected that the Russian leader will meet with all delegation heads attending the summit
FACTBOX: What is known about cargo plane crash in Sudan
According to the media, one crew member was allegedly carrying an ID of Viktor Granov, who was an employee of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC
Russian Guardsmen wipe out US-made Stryker armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area
The Stryker armored personnel carrier is a light armored wheeled fighting vehicle designed to delivery infantry to the battlefield, support troops by fire and accomplish combat and special support objectives
Ukrainian shelling damages eighteen cultural heritage sites in Kursk Region
There are 1,041 cultural heritage sites across nine municipalities in the Kursk Region, where the civilian population has been fully or partially evacuated
Maduro says BRICS needs "oil muscles" of Russia, Venezuela
"I have always thought about the way of our possible integration within a major economic project of development, cooperation, of OPEC member states and others as countries possessing the world’s largest oil reserves," the President of the South American country said
Egyptian leader thanks Putin for support for Egypt’s accession to BRICS
The Egyptian leader expressed support for the idea to turn BRICS into a platform that could resist current international crises
Israeli defense chief seeks US support following future attack on Iran
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have also discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
Number of debris from lost Intelsat satellite grows four times — Roscosmos
The obtained data regarding the Intelsat-33e debris indicate that there is a potential threat to all operating spacecraft, including the geostationary orbital cluster of the Roscosmos state corporation, the news release reads
Russia’s Ufa submarine heads from Baltic Sea to Pacific — Russian Defense Ministry
The main attack system is the Kalibr-PL armed with high-precision missiles
Poland decides to close Russian consulate general in Poznan — top diplomat
"The stay of its employees on the territory of the Poland will be recognized as undesirable," Radoslaw Sikorski said
Four unmanned motorboats heading to Crimea eliminated in Black Sea
Enemy boats eliminated the crews of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet
US Secretary Treasury confident about dollar status as world reserve currency
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that status of the dollar is really in "strong macroeconomic performance, low inflation institutions, strong capital markets"
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s strategic positions near Terny in DPR
The Ukrainian army attempted to regain control of the strategic positions but was unsuccessful
Turkey aims to strengthen cooperation with BRICS — Erdogan
The Turkish President expressed belief that the summit in Kazan would significantly contribute to this effort
UK earmarks $155 mln for maritime aid to Ukraine
London is also seeking partners to co-fund delivery of hundreds more maritime drones and surveillance radars
Vietnam’s PM leaves for BRICS Summit in Russia
Pham Minh Chinh’s participation in the summit, which the agency described as "a pivotal event within the framework of cooperation between BRICS and developing countries," will contribute to promoting Vietnam as "a nation that is peaceful, cooperative, dynamic and innovative"
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Netanyahu's home
Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu accused "agents of Iran" of trying to kill him along with his wife during a drone attack near the city of Caesarea on October 19
BRICS considering 15 countries as its potential partners — BRICS aide
"It would be illogical to admit so many countries at once, because it would no longer be am association but rather an amorphous structure, which would be unable to work," he said in an interview with Russian TV Channel One
Putin, Modi discuss expansion of cooperation in defense, energy, economy
"The sides also agreed on holding the next meeting of the Indian-Russian intergovernmental group on defense cooperation in Moscow in the near future," India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said
Russia attaches special importance to strengthening relations with Africa, Putin says
Russia looks forward to receiving South Africa’s top diplomat at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum to be held in Sochi on November 9-10, the Russian leader said
Putin opens BRICS leaders’ meeting
Also, the Russian president will hold more bilateral meetings with foreign leaders and the heads of international organizations on Wednesday
BRICS leaders discuss Ukraine at informal dinner, Russian presidential aide says
Yury Ushakov answered in the affirmative when asked if the leaders had discussed Ukraine at the informal dinner yesterday
Russia, China foster economic ties despite complex international situation — Xi Jinping
He stressed that Beijing and Moscow must protect the UN-centric international system and maintain global strategic stability
Indian PM tells Putin about his talks with Kiev authorities — diplomat
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that in its efforts to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, India is trying to "continue to stay in touch with key players, assess the possibility of finding a peaceful way to end the conflict"
Abnormal voting for Sandu, Eurointegration seen in Moldovan election — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained what the unfree election campaign in Moldova was all about
Putin talks Ukrainian issue with leaders at BRICS Summit — Kremlin aide
Meanwhile, Yury Ushakov noted that the text of the final declaration regarding the Ukrainian issue had been agreed upon
Situation in Kursk region
Aviation, artillery and missile troops continued to defeat manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region, as well as their reserves in the Sumy region
Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza kill over 70 Palestinians — TV
According to the enclave’s Health Ministry, more than 42,500 Palestinians have been killed and 99,600 have suffered injuries in Gaza since October 2023
Moscow, Beijing discuss prospects of further visa liberalization — Russian MFA
"An agreement was reached to hold the next round of consular consultations in Moscow in 2025," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Biden urges to ‘lock up’ Donald Trump
According to the American leader, the ex-President wants to disregard the safeguards of the US Constitution
