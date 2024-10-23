Russia-China payments discussed by Putin, Xi Jinping — Russian presidential aide

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The issue of infrastructure of payments between Russia and China was discussed during the talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"All issues were discussed, including financial cooperation," he said when asked whether the issue of payments in settlements between the two countries was discussed during the talks between Putin and Xi Jinping.

The Russian president held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Chinese leader, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday, while later Putin spoke tete-a-tete with colleagues.

"With the Chinese president there was a detailed conversation I would say," Ushakov said speaking about the format of Putin’s tete-a-tete communication.