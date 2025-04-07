Death toll from Myanmar earthquake up to 3,600

BEIJING, April 7. /TASS/. The death toll from the recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar has climbed to 3,600, with more than 5,000 being injured, China’s Central Television reported.

Previously, Xinhua put the number of quake deaths at 3,455, with 4,840 people receiving injuries. As many as 160 people remain missing.

According to the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, Beijing is actively involved in search and rescue operations, as well as clearing efforts after the calamity. Customs offices on the border between the two countries are operating round the clock to facilitate the passage of humanitarian cargoes. China’s leadership has decided to allocate 100 million yuan (around $13.8 million) to Myanmar.

A disastrous earthquake rocked Myanmar on March 28. Many countries, including Russia and China, as well as the World Health Organization have sent rescuers and resources to Myanmar to address the quake’s aftermath.

China’s authorities have confirmed the death of at least five Chinese citizens, with 13 more being injured.