Russian tech firm to modify latest RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun for new ammo

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group intends to develop modifications of the latest 5.45mm RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun for 7.62x39mm and 5.56x45mm rounds, Kalashnikov Deputy CEO, Chief Designer Sergey Urzhumtsev told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Kalashnikov eventually plans to create modifications of the RPL-20 for 7.62x39mm and 5.56x45mm cartridges that may evoke foreign customers’ interest in the future," the chief designer said.

Russia has potential on the global market of fire support weapons, he said. "Russia is not yet a supplier of light machine-guns and the Kalashnikov has an opportunity to enter this very competitive market with its products," he added.

According to the Kalashnikov Group’s data, the RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun will be operational in the Army, the Airborne Force and special operations units.

As TASS reported earlier, the latest 5.45mm RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun developed by the Kalashnikov Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will partially make part of the advanced Sotnik soldier outfit.

The RPL-20 lightweight machine-gun designed for the 5.45x39mm round was unveiled at the Army 2020 international arms show in Russia.