Russia boost grain supplies to Indonesia by 22% in 2024 — First Deputy PM

JAKARTA, April 15. /TASS/. Russia increased grain supplies to Indonesia by 22% in 2024, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"Russia and Indonesia have the significant potential to develop the bilateral trade in agricultural products. Our country is the global leader by wheat exports. Indonesia, in its turn, is one of the largest buyers of this product globally. This sets the basis for development of mutually beneficial cooperation. Thus, Russia increased grain supplies to the republic by 22% in physical terms as of the end of 2024," Manturov said.

The work on opening of the Indonesian market for Russian animal product manufacturers. "Representatives of Indonesia visited Russia this March to inspect beef producing plants. We now expect the position of the Indonesian side according to results of this visit," he added.