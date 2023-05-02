Western propaganda fails to shatter firmness of Russian people's spirit — Patrushev

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Western propaganda stops working the moment it stumbles across the valor and fortitude inherent in the Russian people, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the daily Izvestia.

"The Western propaganda machine fails as soon as it stumbles across the honor, nobility, valor and unshakable morale of our people," Patrushev said.

He pointed out that "Russia's opponents are used to abusing" its kindness and generosity.

"The apologists of anti-Russian ideas, nurtured by the West, propagate liberalism, reject the notions of Motherland and love for the home country and bring the grist to the enemy’s mill."

Russia, said Patrushev, should firmly defend its national interests, its culture and history and take care of the future of the state.

Patrushev is certain that traditional ideological and moral values "must be fully supported and strengthened and Russophobic pseudoscientific theories, which serve as the ground for aggressive anti-Russian actions, systematically debunked.".