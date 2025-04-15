Money transfers from Russia to Georgia down 29% in March — National Bank

TBILISI, April 15. /TASS/. Money transfers from Russia to Georgia totaled $37.8 mln in March, which is 29% lower than in the same period last year, according to figures provided by the National Bank of Georgia.

In monthly terms, money transfers from Russia to Georgia increased by 24.8% in the reporting period, according to the regulator.

Money transfers to Georgia from various countries of the world totaled $291.86 in March, down by 3.89% compared with the same period last year. The US was the biggest money sender (18.85%) as $55.01 mln were transferred from the country to Georgia, followed by Italy (17.29%) with $50.46 mln transferred, and Russia (12.97%).