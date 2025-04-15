Russia going to keep positive dynamics of trade turnover with Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 15. /TASS/. Russia expects to maintain positive dynamics of increasing the trade turnover with Indonesia in this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"We expect positive dynamics will be preserved this year, and not merely from the standpoint of increasing volumes but also for further diversification of mutual supplies," the official said.

Agricultural products and foods and products of chemical, ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy may be main drivers of Russian exports to Indonesia, further to energy resources, Manturov noted.

"Taking into account competencies of domestic businesses, we see prospects to increase deliveries of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and equipment for oil and gas industry, he added.