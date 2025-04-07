At least 210 journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 — authorities

CAIRO, April 7. /TASS/. As many as 210 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since hostilities resumed in the enclave on October 7, 2023, the Gaza government’s media office wrote on its Telegram channel.

In early April, one journalist was killed and nine others were injured in an Israeli strike on a media tent in the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the agency reminded.

The enclave's authorities called on the international community and journalism organizations to condemn the actions of the Israeli forces and stressed the need to hold Israel responsible for attacks against reporters.

Tensions flared again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had resumed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.