Vostok 2022 strategic drills to practice military security in Eastern region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills that will run on September 1-7 under the command of the chief of the Russian General Staff will practice military security of Russia and its allies within the responsibility area of the Eastern Military District, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise envisages various scenarios of operations by combined arms and coalition forces (troops) to ensure military security of the Russian Federation and its allies within the area of responsibility of the Eastern Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will run on September 1-7 under the command of Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov to practice defensive and offensive operations at the Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaze-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba and Uspenovsky training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the ministry specified.

The Vostok 2022 strategic maneuvers will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels. Russia’s military contingent in the drills will involve military command centers and troops of the Eastern Military District, Airborne Force units, long-range and military transport planes, it said.

The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills are set to master the skills of commanders and headquarters in exercising command and control of combined arms and coalition forces to repel acts of aggression in the Eastern direction and in the Far Eastern maritime zone, raise compatibility and inter-operability of the collation forces in jointly coping with the objectives of maintaining peace, protecting interests and ensuring military security in the Eastern region, the Defense Ministry reported.

The maneuvers will also check the preparedness of military command centers in planning operations in maritime areas, ensuring all-embracing logistics support, command and control of battlegroups in warfare, the ministry said.

"The tactical episodes of the [Vostok 2022] strategic command and staff drills are based on various scenarios of practical operations by military contingents of Russia and partner states, with the basic stage to be held at the Sergeyevsky practice range," the Defense Ministry said.

Vostok 2022 participants

Naval forces of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the People’s Republic of China will practice joint operations in the Sea of Japan to defend sea lanes and areas of maritime economic activity and assist ground forces in maritime directions, the ministry said.

The troops that will participate in the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will practice joint operations in the border area in accordance with the 1996 Treaty on Military Confidence-Building Measures signed by Russia, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the People’s Republic of China, the Defense Ministry reported.

The coalition forces that will practice joint operations at the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will include operational groups of military command centers, military contingents and observers from member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other partner states, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.