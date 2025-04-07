Russian cosmonauts congratulate Ovechkin on becoming NHL goals king

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Russian crew of the International Space Station (ISS) congratulated hockey player Alexander Ovechkin on setting the National Hockey League (NHL) record for regular season goals with 895.

"We, the Russian ISS crew - Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Kirill Peskov - congratulate you! Not just Russia, but the entire sporting world is proud of you," Roscosmos quoted the crew as saying.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, his deputy Sergey Krikalev, Commander of the Cosmonaut Squad Oleg Kononenko, as well as the crew of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft which is to blast off from Baikonur on April 8, also tipped their caps to Ovechkin.

On Sunday, Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal in an away game against the New York Islanders, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for regular season NHL goals.