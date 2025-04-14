Two people killed, one injured in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region's Belovsky district

KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. Two people died and another was injured after Ukraine shelled the city of Zabuzhevka in the Belovsky district of the Kursk Region, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel.

"Today, the Ukrainian military shelled the village of Zabuzhevka in the Belovsky district, where entry has been restricted by decision of the operational headquarters. We are deeply saddened to say that the attack killed two civilians – a 51-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. <...> Another woman born in 1945 received an acoustic trauma," he wrote.

Khinshtein added that the injured woman is currently receiving medical care, and her condition is assessed as moderately severe. The governor expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.