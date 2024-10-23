Russian troops liberate Serebryanka, Nikolayevka communities in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the settlements of Serebryanka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active offensive operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 100 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Kharkov frontline area on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 92nd air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Kotovka and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 510 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th and 60th mechanized, 74th and 77th airmobile, 3rd assault, 125th and 103rd territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Boguslavka, Lozovaya, Zelyony Gai, Novoplatonovka, Podliman and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 63rd mechanized, 1st National Guard and 119th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 510 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, a 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and two 105mm L119 artillery guns of British manufacture, two US-made 155mm M198 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South strikes nine Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted casualties on nine Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault, 23rd, 54th and 60th mechanized, 5th and 79th air assault, 81st and 46th airmobile and 37th marine infantry brigades near the settlements of Semyonovka, Zvanovka, Vasyukovka, Seversk, Dachnoye, Slavyansk, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 800 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 800 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South units "repulsed two counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 800 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 10 motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 450 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled 13 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 450 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 32nd mechanized, 38th marine infantry and 12th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Leninskoye, Dimitrov, Dzerzhinsk, Sukhoi Yar, Kurakhovka and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled 13 counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 93rd and 100th mechanized, 68th and 152nd jaeger and 5th assault brigades, 49th and 425th assault battalions, 37th marine infantry brigade and Ukraine’s Lyut national police assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 450 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven armored combat vehicles, including Kozak armored vehicles and US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, two pickup trucks, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized, 46th airmobile, 110th and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Alekseyevka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, three 155mm M777 howitzers and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry, 121st, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ponyatovka, Zolotaya Balka and Kamyshany in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian naval aircraft destroy four Ukrainian waterborne drones in Black Sea

Russian naval aircraft destroyed four Ukrainian waterborne drones in the northwestern Black Sea over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s naval aircraft destroyed four uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian armed forces in the northwestern Black Sea. Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck military airfield infrastructure, a fuel base, storage facilities of uncrewed boats, assembly workshops of unmanned aerial vehicles and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 141 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 78 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 78 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 14 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 14 US-made HIMARS rockets and 78 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,173 unmanned aerial vehicles, 583 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,769 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,478 multiple rocket launchers, 16,607 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,497 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.