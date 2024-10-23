Brazilian president urges to settle conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and Middle East conflicts may engulf the whole world, so it is necessary to work on their settlement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at an extended meeting of the BRICS Summit.

"Right now, there are two conflicts ongoing that could engulf the whole world. So we need to work together toward their solution," the Brazilian leader said, speaking via video link.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated during a meeting with the Brazilian president's special envoy, Celso Amorim, in New York that China, Brazil, and other countries in the Global South would establish a "Friends of Peace" platform to promote a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

In May, following consultations, Wang Yi and Celso Amorim issued a six-point joint statement, which emphasized that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. China and Brazil proposed holding an international peace conference "at an appropriate time," with equal participation from all parties to discuss peace plans. In September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow welcomed the Sino-Brazilian peace initiative.