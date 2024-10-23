BRICS leaders commend Russia’s presidency of grouping

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The leaders of BRICS countries highly commended Russia’s efforts as chair of the association in the Kazan Declaration.

" We commend Russia's BRICS Chairship in 2024 and express our gratitude to the government and people of the Russian Federation for holding the XV BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan," the document reads.

The leaders also extended "full support" to Brazil which will take over the rotating presidency of the grouping next year and the holding of the 17th BRICS Summit in the South American country.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit became the first to be attended by the new members of the association.