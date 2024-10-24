BRICS Summit exposes failure of policy of isolating Russia — former Romanian minister

BUCHAREST, October 24. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit in Kazan has exposed the failure of the West’s policy of isolating Russia, Adrian Severin, former Romanian Foreign Minister and former President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said.

He noted that "BRICS is gradually evolving from an association with economic goals into a group of political and diplomatic possibilities <…>, if not opposing the Euro-Atlantic world, then at least independent from it."

"The summit in Kazan highlights BRICS’ potential of becoming a structure of the emerging world order of the Eurasian type capable of forming a new international context, which will make it possible for its members to review national interests and thus facilitate the settlement of old conflicts between them, such as the border dispute between India and China, strains between Iran and Saudi Arabia, or the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Severin said in an interview with the Buna ziua Iasi newspaper.

The BRICS summit marks "the beginning of the de-dollarization of the global economy, stripping the United States <…> of one of major trump card it is using to secure its global dominance," he said.

"All of this requires a radical change in the strategy of countries of the Euro-Atlantic West, which are in the minority vis-a-vis the global majority," the Romanian expert noted.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. On the same day, Russia assumed one-year rotating chairmanship of BRICS.