ANKARA, October 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to return to Turkey on Thursday morning, cutting short his visit to a BRICS Summit in Russia, A Haber television reported.

Even though the president has meetings on his schedule for Thursday, he will leave earlier due to a deadly attack in Ankara, according to the report.

TRT television said Erdogan skipped a gala reception in the summit’s host city of Kazan that was arranged for participants.