US provokes tensions on Korean Peninsula against background of Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The US Congress's calls for a military response in the event of a confirmation of the presence of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Ukraine are fanning tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has told the media.

"I think that such statements should be classified in no way other than provocative speculations that make the situation on the Korean Peninsula even more strained," he noted.

The chairman of the US House of Representatives' Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Mike Turner (Republican from Ohio), has suggested that the Washington administration should seriously consider taking direct military action against the DPRK forces, if they appear on the territory of Ukraine.

"If North Korean troops were to invade Ukraine's sovereign territory, the United States needs to seriously consider taking direct military action against the North Korean troops," Turner said in a written statement released Wednesday.

The other day, the DPRK's permanent mission to the United Nations dismissed the allegations about the dispatch of Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers to Russia as unfounded rumors. Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that media allegations about the participation of KPA servicemen in the special military operation in Ukraine were fake news.